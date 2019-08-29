Comparison of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

2.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Its rival Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. 62.88% are Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.07% are Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while Restoration Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.