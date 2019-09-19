Comparison of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 9.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s potential upside is 37.45% and its consensus price target is $53.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 62.88%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.