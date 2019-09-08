Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
