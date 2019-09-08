Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.