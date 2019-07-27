Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 11.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 12.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.