Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.10
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 11.20% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 12.03%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.