Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.18 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 10.68%. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.