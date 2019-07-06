Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.18
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 10.68%. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
