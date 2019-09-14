Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.18 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 4.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.