Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.18
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 4.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.