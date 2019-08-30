Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.