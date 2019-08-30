Comparison of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
