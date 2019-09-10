Comparison of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust