Comparison of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.