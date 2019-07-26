Comparison of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.90
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.