Comparison of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.90 N/A 0.36 39.81

Demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.