Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.07 N/A 2.34 12.87 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 24.96%. OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 4.53% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears more favorable than OFS Capital Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 24.08% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Competitively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.