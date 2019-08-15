Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

We are contrasting AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.18 N/A 2.34 12.87 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 35.85% at a $36 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.