Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.90 N/A 2.34 12.87 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.65 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.85% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. with consensus target price of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was more bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.