Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.25 N/A 2.39 12.10 Lazard Ltd 37 1.64 N/A 3.65 9.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lazard Ltd, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Lazard Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lazard Ltd has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has an average target price of $36, and a 21.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, Lazard Ltd’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 16.58%. Based on the data delivered earlier, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than Lazard Ltd, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend while Lazard Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.