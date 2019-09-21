Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

We are contrasting AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.23 N/A 2.34 12.87 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.40 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. From a competition point of view, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 22.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.