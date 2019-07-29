Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.29 N/A 2.39 12.10 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 38.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 22.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 6.36%. About 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.