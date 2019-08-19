Comparison of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

This is a contrast between AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.39 N/A 2.34 12.87 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 57161 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 57161.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 57161 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, with potential upside of 33.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 65.24% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors 57161.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.