Comparison of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We are contrasting Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 154 0.84 N/A 16.08 9.76 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.09 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Document Security Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s average price target is $163.8, while its potential upside is 28.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 2.1% respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 4.56% stronger performance while Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.