Comparison of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 153 0.81 N/A 16.08 9.76 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.82 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acacia Research Corporation’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Acacia Research Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Acacia Research Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$163.8 is Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of Acacia Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56% Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 4.56% stronger performance while Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Acacia Research Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.