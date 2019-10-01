Comparison of Allergan plc (AGN) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Both Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan plc 163 2.72 327.50M -21.63 0.00 The Medicines Company 43 -0.41 74.02M -2.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allergan plc and The Medicines Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allergan plc and The Medicines Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan plc 201,476,468.78% -10.8% -7% The Medicines Company 173,308,358.70% 0% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

Allergan plc is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, The Medicines Company’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allergan plc is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, The Medicines Company has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. The Medicines Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allergan plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Allergan plc and The Medicines Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan plc 0 3 3 2.50 The Medicines Company 0 0 2 3.00

Allergan plc’s downside potential is -1.28% at a $166.13 average target price. Competitively the average target price of The Medicines Company is $56.67, which is potential 13.34% upside. Based on the data given earlier, The Medicines Company is looking more favorable than Allergan plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Allergan plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Medicines Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Allergan plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of The Medicines Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08% The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25%

For the past year Allergan plc has weaker performance than The Medicines Company

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.