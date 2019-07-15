Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

We will be comparing the differences between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 117.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 26.4% respectively. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.