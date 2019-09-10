Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 38.22 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 63.93%. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a -24.53% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.