Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 71.57% at a $7 consensus target price. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 35.14% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.