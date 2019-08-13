Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.34 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 558.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 83.6%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.