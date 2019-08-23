Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 494.97% upside potential. Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 91.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.