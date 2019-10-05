Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 43 6.96 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 249,149,246.48% -73.3% -57.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 75.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 53.25% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 0%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.