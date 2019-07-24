Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Since Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.90 N/A 0.60 18.36

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 17.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 79.9%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.