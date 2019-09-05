Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.86 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 523.50%. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -14.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 46.5% respectively. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.