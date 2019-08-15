Comparison of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We are comparing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$26 is Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 548.38%. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 202.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.