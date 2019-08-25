Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Trident Acquisitions Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Trident Acquisitions Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.