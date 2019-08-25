Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Trident Acquisitions Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Trident Acquisitions Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.