Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Seaboard Corporation 4,085 0.73 N/A 18.91 232.98

Demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Seaboard Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Seaboard Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Allegro Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegro Merger Corp. Its rival Seaboard Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.1 respectively. Seaboard Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Seaboard Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 18.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Seaboard Corporation 4% -0.07% 16.02% 23.44% 9.48% 24.55%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.