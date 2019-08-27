Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Since Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.