Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

This is a contrast between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 15.46M 0.26 40.62 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Allegro Merger Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Allegro Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allegro Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 146,958,174.90% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 59.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.