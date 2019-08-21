Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Since Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allegro Merger Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 12.3%. Insiders owned roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.