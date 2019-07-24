Comparison of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

This is a contrast between Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allegro Merger Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allegro Merger Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.72% and 47.9% respectively. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.