Comparison of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

As Regional Airlines companies, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) and SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company 140 1.37 N/A 11.32 13.23 SkyWest Inc. 58 0.94 N/A 5.97 10.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SkyWest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel Company. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Allegiant Travel Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SkyWest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allegiant Travel Company and SkyWest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 23.4% 6.4% SkyWest Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Allegiant Travel Company’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SkyWest Inc.’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allegiant Travel Company is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SkyWest Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Allegiant Travel Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SkyWest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and SkyWest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 4 2.80 SkyWest Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allegiant Travel Company’s upside potential currently stands at 17.34% and an $173 average price target. Meanwhile, SkyWest Inc.’s average price target is $68, while its potential upside is 19.07%. Based on the data shown earlier, SkyWest Inc. is looking more favorable than Allegiant Travel Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Allegiant Travel Company shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of SkyWest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19% of Allegiant Travel Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of SkyWest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52% SkyWest Inc. -3.14% -0.44% 0.96% 19.11% 1.69% 36.52%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company was more bullish than SkyWest Inc.

Summary

Allegiant Travel Company beats SkyWest Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. The company operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements. It also offers regional jet service to airports; and airport customer and ground handling services for other airlines throughout its system. SkyWest, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, Utah.