Comparison of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 25,532,165.12% -46.6% -33.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 44,110,613.12% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.