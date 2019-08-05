Comparison of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allakos Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allakos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.