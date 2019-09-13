Comparison of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 49 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.99 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Allakos Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 104.29% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 36.6% respectively. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.