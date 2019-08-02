Comparison of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Since Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 171.38 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Acceleron Pharma Inc. which has a 19.3 Current Ratio and a 19.3 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $61, with potential upside of 38.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 93.6%. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.