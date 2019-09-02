Comparison of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.78 shows that Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has an average target price of $29.5, and a 40.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Savara Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.