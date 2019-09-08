Comparison of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.11 N/A -1.17 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. In other hand, Advaxis Inc. has beta of 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$29.5 is Alkermes plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.61%. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential upside is 18.06% and its average price target is $0.4. The data provided earlier shows that Alkermes plc appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 39.2% respectively. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.