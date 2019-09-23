Comparison of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.14 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Atento S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.56 beta means ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Atento S.A. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Atento S.A. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Atento S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Atento S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a -7.98% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares and 90% of Atento S.A. shares. About 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Atento S.A. has 0.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 35.11% stronger performance while Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Atento S.A.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.