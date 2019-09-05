Comparison of Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.25 N/A 0.28 7.72

Demonstrates Alithya Group Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alithya Group Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. had bullish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Alithya Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.