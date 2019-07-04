Comparison of Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.20 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 4 2.43 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alio Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alio Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alio Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Eldorado Gold Corporation is $5.25, which is potential -15.87% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Alio Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.22%. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -9.81% -19.77% -29.11% -19.39% -70.36% -32.25% Eldorado Gold Corporation 8.88% -15.18% -5% 15.43% -20.34% 31.94%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. has -32.25% weaker performance while Eldorado Gold Corporation has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.