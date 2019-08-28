Comparison of Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

As Gold companies, Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 B2Gold Corp. 3 3.08 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alio Gold Inc. and B2Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alio Gold Inc. and B2Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 31.93% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.22% of Alio Gold Inc.’s shares. Competitively, B2Gold Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while B2Gold Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors B2Gold Corp. beats Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.