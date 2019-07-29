Comparison of Alico Inc. (ALCO) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Farm Products industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico Inc. 29 2.57 N/A 1.89 13.87 Calyxt Inc. 14 799.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alico Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Calyxt Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Calyxt Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alico Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alico Inc. and Calyxt Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Calyxt Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Calyxt Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 173.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alico Inc. and Calyxt Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 29.4%. 5.5% are Alico Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Calyxt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alico Inc. -2.89% -6.06% -12.28% -20.81% -17.16% -11.12% Calyxt Inc. -2.73% -6.13% 16.7% 26.24% -10.47% 47.68%

For the past year Alico Inc. had bearish trend while Calyxt Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alico Inc. beats Calyxt Inc.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.