Comparison of Alico Inc. (ALCO) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) are two firms in the Farm Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico Inc. 29 1.91 N/A 1.89 16.87 Bunge Limited 54 0.17 N/A 1.76 33.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alico Inc. and Bunge Limited. Bunge Limited is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Alico Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alico Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bunge Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alico Inc. and Bunge Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6% Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alico Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bunge Limited has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alico Inc. Its rival Bunge Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Alico Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bunge Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alico Inc. and Bunge Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 85.8% respectively. About 3.2% of Alico Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bunge Limited has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14% Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34%

For the past year Alico Inc. was less bullish than Bunge Limited.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bunge Limited.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.