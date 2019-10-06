Comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.59 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 211,574,862.77% 14% 9.5% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 355,769,230.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 56.28% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $153.2. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus target price is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.