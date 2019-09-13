Comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.40 N/A 5.49 20.63 Quanterix Corporation 27 15.51 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 47.79% at a $160 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 72.3% respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.