Comparison of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology companies, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.63 N/A 5.49 20.63 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 48.27% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $167.5. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -12.04%. The data provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.